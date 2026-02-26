Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the suggestion that Stephen Miller talks like a non-playable character from the World of Warcraft (WoW) video game and people can’t unsee it.

Democrat AOC and Donald Trump ’s right-hand man Miller are at opposing ends of the political spectrum and couldn’t have more differing views on the way the country is currently being governed under President Trump.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, Miller took aim at Democrats for refusing to stand at specific moments during Trump’s rambling State of the Union address, which made history as the longest one ever given. Miller suggested their refusal “chills to the bone” in the rather oddly-worded tweet.

Miller claimed: “Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States. They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused. It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years.”

In response, AOC asked, “Why does this guy always talk like a World of Warcraft npc”?

Someone shared a mock-up from the game, giving Miller the character name “Steve the Loathsome” and adding his post to it.

One person argued: “A poorly programmed, single dimensional one at that…”

Another wrote: “LMAO as a former WoW player, trueee.”

“How he looked making that post,” another wrote, along with a game screengrab.





