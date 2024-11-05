Nintendo Switch 2 announcement is frustrating fans on social media

Nintendo fans are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of updates on a Switch 2 console, the successor to the hugely popular Nintendo Switch.

Insider Gaming reports Nintendo reiterated during a recent earnings call that it still plans to announce details of the new console before the end of the current financial year, in other words by the end of March 2025.

The report also says the console will not release until the next financial year, which will be some point between April 2025 and March 2026.

But just before that update from Nintendo, fans shared their fatigue at having waited half a year with nothing new coming from the Japanese company about the Switch 2 in a Reddit thread.

Redditor No_Reaction4269 posted a screenshot of a Tweet by Nintendo from May 6 that said the Switch 2 would be officially announced by the end of the financial year and said: "Y'all remember when we were excited about this?"

But because there has been little since then, social media users have been venting their frustrations.

More than 143 million units of the Switch have been sold around the world iStock

x17th said: "It kind of felt a little pointless to mention the Switch 2's existence at all this year if they weren't going to talk about it."

quincy12393 commented: "Agreed. If they knew it wouldn't be announced this calendar year then they should have waited a bit longer to say this."

SleepyRichie said: "I legitimately think that at that point, Nintendo didn't know if they'd be ready to reveal before 2025, so they gave a vague statement about the reveal date. We just live in the unfortunate timeline where it took longer."

Others pointed out there is still plenty of time for Nintendo to make the announcement in line with what the company has said all along.

WirelessAir60 said: "Doesn't the fiscal year end in like March? So the fiscal year 2024 would end in March 2025."

minishxmachina said: "Did y'all just forget that March 2025 is last month of the fiscal year? If you expect an announcement before 2025 then you're just coping hard."

And some are undeterred by any wait.

ImaginaryTomorrowTwo said: "I'm still excited."

Yuumii29 commented: "Same here... People burning themselves out from speculating too much."

