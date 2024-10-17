Nintendo Switch 2 name has been confirmed online

The name of Nintendo's upcoming follow-up to the hugely successful Switch console seems to have been posted online.

It has been dubbed by fans as the Switch 2 ever since Nintendo confirmed earlier in 2024 it would reveal details of it before the end of the current financial year - in other words before the end of March 2025.

And it seems those fans may well have been spot on all along.

Dr Serkan Toto, CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst, appeared to announce the final name of the console by Tweeting: "Switch 2."

Metro reports Dr Toto has previously made claims the Nintendo console will launch at $400 with games priced at $70 and his followers who have commented have taken this tweet to mean it is the final name of the console.

There hasn't been any official news from Nintendo since the announcement of a successor was made back in May but a report claims the boss of a video games accessory company called Blade has revealed the console is "done" and "ready" and that it "will launch in either March or April next year".



This comes after recent images and renders of a Switch 2 console that leaked online were said to be "genuine" by tech experts.

Further details of the Switch 2 were leaked as part of a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak which saw potential plans for the Switch 2 revealed along with its codename, a new generation of Pokemon, employee data and loads more.

As leaks continued to emerge, it was revealed the leaker has a full build of the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A but will not share the game.

In a translated statement, Game Freak said: "Personal information of employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorised access to our server by a third party in August 2024. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to all involved.

"We are contacting the affected employees individually. For those who cannot be contacted individually due to resignation or other reasons, we will notify them through this announcement and set up a contact point to respond to inquiries regarding this matter.

"We have already rebuilt and inspected the server and will strive to prevent recurrence by further strengthening our security measures."

The internet was recently divided after Nintendo unveiled a new piece of hardware - an alarm clock called Alarmo.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.