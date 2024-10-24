Nintendo Switch 2's first huge release has been fully leaked

The first major game confirmed for the upcoming Switch 2 console has been leaked in its entirety, according to reports.

A huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak saw details about the upcoming console, a new generation of Pokemon, employee data and loads more information obtained and posted online.

According to GAMINGBible, the leaker who has been sharing this information has obtained a full build of the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A but will not share the game.

The leaks revealed the game is in development for 'Ounce', the codename that's been given for the next Nintendo console.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the upcoming follow-up to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a franchise spin-off.

The Game Freak data hack also saw information about Gen 10 of Pokemon being worked on with versions 'K' and 'N' mentioned, a "Splatoon-like game" with the codename 'Synapse', source code for Pokemon SilverSoul / HeartGold, beta versions of existing Pokemon designs, information about upcoming movies and TV series and loads more.

In a translated statement, Game Freak said: "Personal information of employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorised access to our server by a third party in August 2024. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to all involved.

"We are contacting the affected employees individually. For those who cannot be contacted individually due to resignation or other reasons, we will notify them through this announcement and set up a contact point to respond to inquiries regarding this matter.

"We have already rebuilt and inspected the server and will strive to prevent recurrence by further strengthening our security measures."

