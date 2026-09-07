Nintendo Switch 2 console bans - what happened and when will it be fixed?

Nintendo is understood to be lifting Switch 2 console bans imposed incorrectly with the issue reported to be because of a server fault.

According to reports from IT Home and Notebookcheck, from Saturday (5 September) some Switch 2 owners shared on social media they were seeing an error code of 2124-4508 which was blocking them from accessing Nintendo online services.

If players cannot access these services, that means they cannot download or play games from digital libraries, get system updates, use GameChat or access any other Nintendo Switch Online services.

This can happen if players are found to be playing pirated games but those affected said this was not the case.

More and more reports from players started emerging on social media from all over the world, causing a bit of panic as to what was going on.

But it now seems the issue has been resolved and Nintendo is restoring access to affected users.

Affected users have since said online access to their consoles has returned, which suggests Nintendo has fixed the issue. It's understood the issue was caused by a temporary system fault.

There was speculation Nintendo had been cracking down on people using pirated cartridges to play games on their consoles but in this case, it seems to be a system error and those affected are getting their access restored.

Nintendo has not yet commented publicly on this at the time of writing - Indy100 has reached out for clarification.

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