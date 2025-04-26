The fallout of the cost of Nintendo Switch 2 games continues as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered fans have hit out at how much titles on the new console will cost compared to what's available in that recently released game.

Ever since Nintendo fully revealed the Switch 2 on April 2, some fans have been left angry after finding out digital Switch 2 games will cost up to $80, with Switch 2 Editions featuring upgraded elements of older games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild costing as much as $70.

And in that instance, that edition doesn't include any DLC; that still needs to be purchased separately, taking the total cost for the full game up to $90 on the new console.

Bethesda shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on April 22, which includes every single add-on and DLC, and that's priced at $49.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It's even available at no extra cost to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

That's led some fans to compare what players get for their money between The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition.

One posted a meme in the Oblivion Subreddit and said: "Nintendo can learn from Bethesda."

The top comment said: "Nintendo will look at them and say 'those guys could have made $30 extra'."

On X / Twitter, one user said: "Oblivion, a full-blown Unreal Engine 5 remake is $50 and it's also on Game Pass Ultimate. Zelda Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition is $70 with a few enhancements... I don't know how anybody can defend Nintendo for its Switch 2 game prices."

Another posted: "Oblivion Remastered with NEW content is only $60. Nintendo Switch 2 games with new content are $90. Nintendo sucks."

One said: "So Oblivion Remastered, a 16-year-old game SHADOW DROPS on PC, Game Pass, Xbox and PS5 with all previous DLC included for 50 dollars but Nintendo can't even give you Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition updates or DLC included and are charging you 70-to-90 dollars for those games complete and upgraded. Get absolutely f*****!"

Another posted a similar comparison.

"Nintendo selling the Switch 2 Edition of Breath of the Wild for $69.99 without the DLC while Xbox / Bethesda is asking $49.99 for the much more extensively upgraded Oblivion Remastered with all original DLC is an apt and stronger comparison than comparing Oblivion to Mario Kart," one said.

And another posted: "To think The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Switch 2 Edition (what a mouthful) is launching WITHOUT DLC for $80 which consists of just a frame rate and res bump when Bethesda just rebuilt Oblivion in UE5 WITH ALL DLC for $60... And in Game Pass. Nintendo, you are insane 🥲"

Bill Trinen, Nintendo of America's Vice President of Product and Player Experience, spoke with IGN during a Switch 2 preview event in New York on April 3 after the prices of Switch 2 games had been fully revealed.

"It's more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience and what's the content and what's the value?" he said.



"What I would probably counter to some of that is that really what you're looking at is for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, that's the physical price for somebody that has not bought the base game.

"For somebody who has bought Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild, the upgrade packs for those are $9.99. And if you happen to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, both of the Zelda upgrade packs are inclusive within that membership. So there's no additional charge for those.

"But I think overall, our general approach is really just focus on what's the content, what's the value, and what's an appropriate price based on that."

Elsewhere, analysts claim Nintendo Switch 2 will have the biggest console launch in history and a look at exactly why The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is proving such a huge hit.



