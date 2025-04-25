Nintendo Switch 2 will have biggest console launch in history analysts claim

Analysts are expecting Nintendo Switch 2 to have the biggest console launch in history.

That record is currently shared by the PS4 and PS5 with both selling 4.5m units in their first two months of release, reports Bloomberg.

Analysts previously predicted Nintendo will be able to produce between 6-8m consoles by June 5, the Switch 2's launch date.

With demand at higher levels than Nintendo expected and Switch 2 preorders being like gold dust, the Switch 2 is on track to smash that record.

Nintendo even recently updated its US website to say its own Switch 2 purchase invites may land after the console's launch such is the level of demand.

Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to have the biggest console launch in history, according to analysts / Screenshot from Nintendo

In Japan, Nintendo held a lottery for people to enter to be in with the chance of being able to preorder a Switch 2 console and a staggering 2.2m people signed up.

That was far more than Nintendo had anticipated which led its president Shuntaro Furukawa to post a statement and apologise as loads of people would miss out.

In a translated post, he said: "This number far exceeds our expectations, and far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered from the My Nintendo Store on June 5.

"Therefore, unfortunately, we expect that a significant number of customers will not be selected when the winners are announced [winners were announced on April 24].

"We plan to continue producing and shipping a considerable number of Nintendo Switch 2 units in the future."

Elsewhere, after being hands on with the Nintendo Switch 2, our take on if the console and Mario Kart World are worth the price and the console's three best features.

