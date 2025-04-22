Bethesda has shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and it has sent gamers into meltdown on social media.

It was perhaps the worst kept secret in the gaming industry before Bethesda's livestream officially confirmed the game even existed but Oblivion Remastered is available to download right now at no additional cost for Game Pass for Ultimate and PC subscribers.

Oblivion Remastered is also available on PS5 however at the time of writing, it does not appear to be available on the PS Store. PlayStation has posted on social media to say the game is releasing "today" (April 22) though.



The hype for it was huge ahead of Bethesda's livestream and as well as revealing key details about the game, the studio made it available to download while the stream was running which led gamers to hail it the "biggest shadow drop ever".

Bethesda has shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered / Screenshot from Bethesda

One said: "OMG they actually went ahead and shadow dropped Oblivion Remastered on Game Pass right now! And it looks amazing."

"IT'S FINALLY F***IN REAL," another said.

One posted screenshots from the reveal and said: "The Argonians and the Khajiit in the Oblivion Remaster OMG I LOVE THEM."

Another said: "We're so back! 😎"

"Just bought that 60$ Deluxe Edition, absolutely CONSOOMED and enjoyed," one posted excitedly.

Another said: "IT'S ON GAME PASS RIGHT NOW LETS GOOOOOOO."

One posted a screenshot of them downloading the game.

Another said: "Still can't believe this is the gaming timeline we're currently in. I'm in heaven!"

"The biggest shadow drop ever, today for free on Game Pass," one posted.

And another posted: "YO THE GOOSEBUMPS!!!"

Elsewhere from indy100, a look at the biggest differences in that scene from The Last of Us between the TV series and game and a deep dive into the tracks that can be raced in reverse and new customisation options in EA Sports F1 25.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.