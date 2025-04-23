The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already proving a hit with gamers after Bethesda shadow dropped it on Xbox, PC and PS5.



Bethesda announced a livestream on April 22 where details of the worst kept secret in the gaming industry would be revealed and while finally sharing the project with the world, the studio released the game at the same time.

Oblivion Remastered is a remaster of the much-loved action role-playing game Oblivion that released in 2006 on Xbox 360 and PC and in 2007 on PS3.



The remaster seems to be going down really well online because it has done what all good remasters should do - have key quality improvements from the original in terms of gameplay and presentation (some fans have been likening it to a remake in this department) without completely overhauling it and getting rid of the base and quirks of what makes the game so unique.

For example, some animations still have that awkwardness players love the initial game for, with a lot of the original dialogue returning, featuring incredibly funny lines from characters with those all important iconic quotes back once again.

It seems to be the perfect recipe and gamers have been absolutely loving it for both its improvements while keeping those memorable moments that make Oblivion what it is, giving new gamers a fun experience while also aptly serving returning players with an improved experience and a huge hit of nostalgia.

On social media, one posted a clip of gameplay and said: "Ah, just like I remember it."

Another said: "Closed my first Oblivion Gate and the game crashed. It's just like I remember it."

One said: "Even the Oblivion Remastered main menu is stunning."

"Just fired up Oblivion Remastered, fell in love with the feel and look immediately," another posted.

One pointed out there were more than 182,000 concurrent players on Steam on its first day of launch and said: "Impressive numbers considering it's also on Game Pass and had 24 hours of marketing."

"Phil Spencer (Xbox CEO) acquiring Bethesda into Xbox for only $7 billion was an absolute steal," another said.

One shared gameplay and said: "Oblivion Remastered sure is a game."

Another said: "🔥 $55 for this masterpiece 😍 Not $90, not $110. Xbox is for gamers."

Quoting the famous "cheese, for everyone" clip, one said: "Even Bethesda knows what's up, can't wait to replay The Shivering Isles."

And another said: "Unbelievable that Xbox released Avowed and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in the first four months of 2025... Best year for Xbox."

Elsewhere, the five biggest difference between that horrific scene in the game and TV series of The Last of Us and a look at the tracks that can be raced in reverse and new customisation options in EA Sports F1 25.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.