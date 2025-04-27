Oblivion Remastered has brand new Skyrim Easter egg not found in original

As more players get further into playing through The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, more and more Easter eggs are being uncovered.

And one has been found that's not found in the original 2006 version of the game and gives a nod to Skyrim.

X / Twitter user @sackchief noticed that Skyrim's tallest mountain can be seen at a certain point in Oblivion Remastered.

@sackchief said: "This is so cool. If you go to the edge of the map in Oblivion Remastered, you can see Skyrim's tallest mountain, The Throat of the World, off in the distance. This was not in the original game."

This can be reached by climbing to the top of the Wizard's Tower and from there, the Throat of the World can be seen.

Bethesda shadow dropped Oblivion Remastered on April 23 and it's proven a massive hit with gamers. Since release, it's gone on to reach more than four million players in less than a week and has been exceeding a concurrent player count of more than 200,000 on Steam alone.

