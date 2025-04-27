Oblivion Remastered causes game released on same day to get joke 're-release'

Picture this: after loads and loads of hard work, the game you've been working for ages on is finally releasing and will be available for people around the world to play and enjoy.

However Bethesda decides to shadow drop The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the very same day...

That's exactly what happened with Swedish publisher Raw Fury and Post Trauma, a puzzle horror game developed by Red Soul Games that's inspired by titles in the genre from the PS2 era.

Bethesda pretty much grabbed the attention of the entire video games industry when it announced a livestream before revealing Oblivion Remastered to the world and then shadow dropping it at the same time.

It's gone on to reach more than four million players in less than a week since its release and has been exceeding a concurrent player count of more than 200,000 on Steam alone.

However Raw Fury seems to have taken it in good faith and is jokingly 're-releasing' Post Trauma on June 23. It won't be taken off Steam during that time but the publisher will be hosting different events to celebrate on the day.

A social media post jokingly revealed the game will be called Post Trauma: The Re-Release - Except We're Not Un-Releasing It First, and It's Pretty Much the Same with the hashtag #PleaseNoShadowDropThisTime.

The video shows a member of the team looking at Forbes analysis of how much time people spend gaming and how long on average it takes to complete Oblivion Remastered to work out a new release date.

"We're going to be spiritually re-releasing Post Trauma in around 8.5 weeks, which is a completely random number that we chose..." joked Gemma Garner at Raw Fury.

"There'll be giveaways, streams and celebrations on this spiritual re-release day so make sure you're there - once you've finished playing Oblivion, obviously."

The video ends with an employee typing out: "Please, don't shadow drop GTA 6... PLEASEEEEEEEE."

Well played, Raw Fury. Post Trauma is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

