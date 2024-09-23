How much will PlayStation 30th anniversary edition PS5 cost?

The cost of some of the products in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary range releasing later this year, including the price of some PS5 consoles and accessories, has been leaked online.

Sony's PlayStation is turning 30 and the brand is commemorating it with a number of special events and features in the run up to it on December 4, which is the day in 1994 when the PS1 launched.

PS5 Pro, PS5 digital slim, PS Portal and the latest controllers have all been given a makeover in the colour palette of the classic PS1, with its iconic grey the dominant colour along with the instantly recognisable colours for its logo and the buttons on controllers.

The price of some of these anticipated products has also been leaked.

The price of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary edition of the PS5 digital bundle has been leaked online / Sony Interactive Entertainment

According to leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs), the 30th anniversary PS5 digital edition console bundle, which has the slim console with no disc drive, a matching controller, covers for a disc drive and vertical stand and other features like a cable and poster will cost $499.99 in America.

It's rumoured to cost £449.99 in the UK and €519.99 in Europe.

The limited edition controller is said to cost $79.99 / £69.99 / €79.99.

The prices of the other products that are part of the range have not been leaked.

Reports claim the leaker obtains their information from the backend of website stores.

There are a number of bundles and standalone options available but stock will be very limited, with there being only 12,300 versions of the PS5 Pro console for example, all with a number etched into it.

Pre-orders go live for all of the products on September 26.

The price leak has not been confirmed by PlayStation at the time of writing.

