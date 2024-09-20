Gamers absolutely lose their minds at PlayStation 30th anniversary PS5 products

PlayStation has revealed a limited edition line of hardware to celebrate its upcoming 30th anniversary and gamers have been sent into meltdown.

Sony's PlayStation turns 30 this year and the brand is commemorating it with a number of special events and features in the run up to it on December 4, which is the day in 1994 when the PS1 launched.

Although September has been quite a tumultuous month for Sony with the failure of Concord, the critical acclaim of Astro Bot and the pretty disastrous reveal of the PS5 Pro, the limited edition PlayStation hardware for the 30th anniversary seems to have really captured the imagination of gamers.

PS5 Pro, PS5 digital slim, PS Portal and the latest controllers have all been given a makeover in the colour palette of the classic PS1, with its iconic grey the dominant colour along with the iconic colours for its logo and the buttons on controllers.

There are a number of bundles and standalone options available but stock will be very limited, with there being only 12,300 versions of the PS5 Pro console for example, all with a number etched into it.

"We believe the beginning of our journey is an important part of our history at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is why we are honouring this moment by bringing the original PlayStation design theme into the latest products for PS5 to commemorate the last 30 years," said Hideaki Nishino, co-CEO at PlayStation.

"We'd like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone for being a PlayStation fan over the last 30 years. There are plenty of great experiences to come and we look forward to the next 30 and beyond!"

And the Tweet revealing the hardware sent gamers into meltdown.

One said the "controller slaps" and loved the PS1-style cable it comes with.

Another couldn't believe the box it comes in.

One said it's made them now want to buy a PS5 Pro.

Another said: "They got me."

One said: "Looks 🔥"

"You're healing my inner child with this," commented another.

One simply commented: "Sick."

"Oh my god I'm in love," another commented.

However one said they wanted to see more stock available.

And another shared this view, saying the small number of consoles that will be available is a "joke".

Pre-orders go live for all of the products on September 26.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.