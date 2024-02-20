New PlayStation console will 'likely' drop with GTA 6 release

Grand Theft Auto 6 is 'likely' to be playable on a brand new console that is expected to be out before the highly-anticipated game's release.

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 trailer broke all sorts of records, with the video getting 93m views in 24 hours on YouTube alone, smashing the previous record for a non-music video debut on the platform despite it being leaked ahead of its scheduled release.

It currently has more than 176m views, with the game itself set to release at some point in 2025.

And it's now 'likely' that gamers will have a brand new console to be able to sink countless hours of the new GTA on too.

Analysts have told CNBC that the new PS5 Pro console is 'likely' to be out towards the end of 2024, in advance of GTA 6 being released next year.

It comes as Sony has cut forecast sales of its flagship console, with this seemingly an effort to boost interest in its PlayStation product as the most up-to-date console to play the new GTA 6 game on, which is expected to smash all kinds of sales records for a video game itself.

Sony launched a slightly upgraded version of the PS5 last year but the PS5 Pro is expected to be a much bigger update, with it set to be the most powerful PlayStation console that could run huge games, such as what GTA 6 will be.

The PS5 was released in November 2020 and is now more than three-years-old. It is currently one of just two PlayStation consoles that support gameplay at 4k resolution, alongside the PS4 Pro.

