GTA 6 trailer: 8 things you might have missed

Happy Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer day to all those celebrating!

Despite dropping earlier than anticipated (due to leaks), the official teaser is already set to smash records – racking up 55 million views on YouTube in just nine hours.

Fans have already crowned it one of the best games of all time – and that's simply from a 90-second snippet of what's to come in 2025.

They have been flocking to social media to share their excitement, with one asking: "Who else can't stop rewatching? The song, the different atmospheres, the wild people. I've never even been to South Florida but this is exactly what I imagine it to be..."

Another added: "Watching this trailer ignited the same feelings I got when I first saw the trailer for Vice City when I was younger.....pure goosebumps...."

Now, for anyone who's been too consumed by the thrill to spot important details in the clip, indy100 has got you covered. Here's a roundup of eight key points you may have missed:

The first GTA female lead character

The trailer shows a seemingly troubled protagonist called Lucia, who was released from prison before heading over to rob a convenience store with a male character.

A 2025 release date

Speculations of a 2025 release date proved correct, with the final scene signing off with "Coming 2025".

Fans were left gutted after optimistic hopes GTA 6 would drop next year.

GTA 6 will be set in Vice City

Following a string of supposed leaks, gamers had suspicions that GTA 6 would return to the iconic Miami setting as seen in 2006's GTA: Vice City Stories.

Once again, they hit the nail on the head.

In addition to the fictional location, the trailer revealed many more locations through road signs (Kelly County, Catalan Boulevard, the VCI airport, Vice Beaches, Port VC/Keys) and news bulletins.

Social media

GTA 6 is seemingly keeping with the times by adding social media as a significant aspect of the game.

The trailer shows various Instagram(esque) Lives and TikTok-style platforms showing NPCs partying on yachts and a "viral" clip of a local resident during a confrontation.

GTA 6 doesn't look like it'll be available for PC

According to a press release from Rockstar Games, it's currently planned for release in 2025 on Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

But, so far, there's no word on a PC release.

The Tom Petty theme tune

Tom Petty's 1989 anthem 'Love is a Long Road' is the theme tune to the teaser.

The subject of the song is based on doomed love between a man and a woman, which we potentially see in one scene.

"The only way we can get through this is by sticking together," Lucia tells her male counterpart. The pair are also seen lying in bed saying 'trust' to one another.

New and exciting activities

GTA 6 has seemingly introduced other hobbies outside of criminality.

It appears as though there will be more clubs (with DJs), pool parties and car meets.

Animals and wildlife



During the trailer, we see various animals including a chihuahua running along the beach, along with flamingos, alligators and dolphins.

