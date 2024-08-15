Rawdog Simulator: The viral flight trend now has its very own game

Out of all the trends to have graced 2024 so far, fewer have been as hardcore or arduous (depending on how you want to look at it) than the flight trend of 'rawdogging'.

For those that don't know, 'rawdogging' means getting through a trip, usually a long-haul flight, with no phone, magazines, headphones or any other form of entertainment and in extreme cases no sustenance.

It's basically a mental test to see if someone can last that long with their own thoughts and nothing else.

Soon after the trend emerged, experts advised against it because of worries passengers would feel worse after the flight due to jetlag, increased stress levels and the effects of feeling dehydrated if going against having any sustenance.

But more and more people have been trying it - even Manchester City's Erling Haaland boasted about 'rawdogging' a seven-hour flight while on a pre-season tour.

Since then, other experts have said it gives the chance to recharge mentally, give new perspectives and even find inner peace.

Now for those wanting to take on the challenge without having to book an expensive trip, there's an online game for those looking to do just that called Rawdog Simulator.

In the game made by Rawdog Airlines, players enter a username and fake airline credentials with the simulator then taking players through the terminal and onto a plane where a seat can be picked.

The aim of the game is to keep your gaze focused for as long as possible and at the end of the game, the top 10 competitors are shown on a leaderboard so players can see how they fared against the best.

The current best time is a whopping 18 hours and 40 minutes.

Second and third are around the three-and-a-half hour mark with only seven people lasting more than an hour so far.

