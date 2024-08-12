Experts share the benefits of 'raw dogging'

Experts have revealed the surprising benefits that can be gained from “raw dogging” a plane journey.

“ Raw dogging ,” in relation to plane journeys, is the newest travel trend to take the internet, and it relates to abstaining from any form of entertainment or enjoyment to help pass the time.

Proponents, including footballer Erling Haaland, have taken to TikTok to brag about taking long flights without watching the on-board entertainment, having no sleep or water and not using their phones.

Haaland posted an Instagram story, writing : “Just raw dogged a 7-hour flight. No phone, no sleep, no water, no food. Only map. #Easy.”

Other viral TikTok videos showing people doing the trend have been viewed millions of times.

Some claim the method of self-enforced boredom was inspired by the Apple TV+ series Hijacked, in which the main character, played by the actor Idris Elba, took an eight-hour flight from Dubai to London without entertainment.

But while some are posting about “raw dogging” just to participate in a viral trend, experts claim there are some upsides to making yourself feel bored and it’s all to do with mindfulness.

Business psychologist Danielle Haig told the BBC that the trend could provide “an opportunity to recharge mentally, gain new perspectives”.

She explained that the interest in raw dogging suggests that, societally, there is “a collective yearning for balance as people seek to reclaim their mental space and foster a deeper connection with their inner selves”.

Sandi Mann, psychology scholar and author of The Science of Boredom agreed, explaining that long stretches of silence can be helpful for those who spend their days looking at screens.

“We need to reduce our need for novelty and stimulation and whizzy-whizzy bang-bang dopamine, and just take time out to breathe and stare at the clouds – literally, if you’re on a flight,” Mann explained.

However, experts have also stressed the importance of remaining hydrated on a plane, and warn that intentional dehydration and sleep deprivation may be harmful.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings