GTA 6: Live updates as Vice City map 'details' revealed

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another eight months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

With Take-Two, the American holding company that owns Rockstar Games, set to host an earnings call on May 16, there is widespread speculation that new details of the game will be released just before then to drive interest from investors.

It's said this could give an indication as to the timeframe of release and there could be a new trailer, screenshots or gameplay details in the run up to that too.

One expert believes GTA 6 could be the game to 'save the gaming industry'.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for all sorts of theories.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

GTA 6 map 'details' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has posted 'details' of the GTA 6 map which have been widely speculated. The post shows a comparison in size of the GTA 5 and speculated GTA 6 maps, along with details about what's expected. All that's been confirmed by Rockstar so far is that the game will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida. The post speculates GTA 6 will be double the size of GTA 5 with three major cities and four sub-cities, 70 per cent of buildings will be enterable, Cuba will feature, access to parts of the map might be limited early in the story similar to GTA: San Andreas and that the game expands with new cities over time.

