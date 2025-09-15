A senior advisor in the Donald Trump administration has been slammed after labelling US colleges “indoctrination camps” and telling “mothers” not to send their children.

Kari Lake , who acts as a Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, made the controversial comments during a speech made at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC at a Charlie Kirk Memorial Service.

In her remarks, she condemned the violence that saw right-wing influencer Kirk killed last week and despite there being no hard facts about the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson’s motive, she claimed that violence is coming “from the other side”.

Then, remarkably, Lake appeared to blame the US college system for “indoctrination”.

“We’ve got to stop this, folks. We can’t let this go on, this violence has got to stop,” Lake said. “It’s got to stop. And I’m not going to say our side is perfect, but damn it this is coming from the other side.”

She continued: “How does a 22-year-old become so filled with hate? Five years earlier, I was told, he was a Trump supporter and we sent our kids off to college and they brainwashed them.

“I am making a plea to mothers out there. Do not send your children into these indoctrination camps. Don’t do it. Do not do it.”

While her comments were met with cheers from the audience, Lake has since been slammed online.

Someone wrote: “There are many ways to improve on the conditions that led to last week’s tragedy. Not sending your kid to college isn’t one of them.”

Another argued: “Conservatives are really ramping up the anti-education rhetoric but they’ll cite a lack of education to dismiss the idea that minimum wage workers deserve better pay.”

“Everyone should be incredibly skeptical of anyone who says not to allow your children to access higher education, which is still one of the biggest builders of generational wealth and economic advancement.

“They want you poor and stupid. Don't give it to them,” one person pointed out.

One person commented: “Stop vaccinating. Stop building windmills. Stop sending kids to college. Stop trading with other countries. America is being dragged into historic decline because ideology is beating science. It’s happened before.”

Another pointed out: “Reminder that all these ‘anti-college’ wealthy conservative grifters are complete hypocrites.”

“Republicans want your kids as uneducated as possible,” another argued.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings