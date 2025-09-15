Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was perfectly schooled on the risks of sharing unverified information about Charlie Kirk ’s alleged shooter.

On Wednesday (10 September), conservative influencer Kirk was shot and killed during an event on a college campus in Utah. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested and is accused of being the gunman .

In an appearance on the TV chat show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, Shapiro discussed Kirk’s assassination and was quickly schooled after he started to share disinformation about the alleged killer.

Speaking about Robinson, Shapiro said: “We do know this kid was of the left”.

Maher expertly hit back, responding: “It’s two days out [from the shooting] – we don’t know s**t, Ben. We don’t know s**t. They never do. The internet is undefeated in getting it wrong to begin with.”

Maher continued: “Here’s what I was told so far … First, I heard he’s a registered Republican – not true. Then he was a donor to [Donald] Trump – not true.

“His father works in the sheriff’s office – not true. There was a picture of him wearing a pro-Trump shirt – not true. Member of the Democratic Socialists of America – not true.

“We don’t know what he is. How are you so sure he’s of the left?”

Maher referenced another rumour circulating online about the shooter potentially being part of the “Groypers” – a group of alt-right, white nationalists who did not believe Kirk was extreme enough.

“But you’re sure he’s not that?” Maher asked Shapiro, to which he replied, “I’m not sure he’s not that.”

Maher said: “Oh, a minute ago you were sure what he was.”

One viewer wrote: “Bill Maher made Ben Shapiro look like that jackass that he is.”

Someone else said: “People are certain their narrative is true before any of the facts are clear. Don't be like Ben Shapiro.”

Another argued: “For someone who made ‘facts don't care about your feelings’ his catch phrase, Ben Shapiro makes a lot of unfounded assumptions.”

