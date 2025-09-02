If there's one thing the internet loves, it's cute cat videos - but one YouTuber has taken things to a whole new level by creating a miniature human world especially for his pet cats.

Chinese content creator Xing Zhilei, aka Xing's World, has spent the past two years intricately creating DIY miniatures, ranging from a supermarket, a cinema, and a bank, with his latest projects being a subway, and a restaurant called "Meowdonalds."



It's all in aid of his furry friends to "experience the human world", but which fits their size.



This is a project Xing has been working on for the past two years, and viewers can watch his progress on his YouTube channel and his other social media channels.

His most popular YouTube video to date is from two weeks ago and has nearly 1 million views, where he created a subway system for his cat town, and it took him around four months to build.

In the video, we can see his cat, Mr. Nice, patiently waiting on the platform as the miniature train pulled into the station.

@xings.world I made a subway station for the cats! #catsubway #cutepets #kawaii #xingzhilei #xingsworld #cats #kawaiicats

As with any creative project, Xing revealed some of the challenges to their project included how to make the train doors and platform doors open at the same time, and creating a work escalator.

Nevertheless, the creator took on the challenge and was able to successfully complete the set and showed us the working stations where his cats seemed to love their new mode of transport as they relaxed on the train carriage.

In the comments section, viewers were full of praise for Xing's creation and couldn't believe how intricate the details were - some even noting how it's better than the train stations we humans travel on.

One person said, "I’m blown away. The size and dimensions are so precise. It looks incredible."

"Hollywood level of miniature work," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Your cat has a better subway station than every single one in America. On time, clean, no delays, with modern, non-archaic technology."

"I'd watch a livestream of the cats living in this!" a fourth person commented.

Someone else shared, "I was on vacation in China a few days ago. Couldn't even distinguish whether this was a miniature version of the metro station or the real one until I saw how huge the cat was. Good job!"

You can watch Xing's World's Cat Town project on YouTube, TikTok, X, and Facebook.

