Watch: Owen Cooper delivers heartfelt speech as youngest-ever male Emmy winner

Owen Cooper gave a heartwarming speech after he became the youngest male Emmys winner.

The 15-year-old won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Jamie, a schoolboy who is arrested for murdering his classmate, in the psychological crime drama Netflix series Adolescence.

"Standing up is just wow, it's just so surreal," Cooper admitted in his acceptance speech.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here,” he admitted. “But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.

"I was nothing about three years ago - I'm here now... who cares if you get embarrassed?"

Adolescence won six awards on the night, including series co-creator Stephen Graham winning for Outstanding Actor and Erin Doherty for Outstanding Supporting Actress, along with Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Best Anthology Series.



The youngest ever Emmy winner remains Roxana Zal, who was 14 years old when she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy in 1984 for her role in Something About Amelia.

