Elon Musk sparks outrage with 'fight back or die' speech at Tommy Robinson rally

An estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people gathered in London on Saturday (13 September) for the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, organised by far-right figure Tommy Robinson. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 25 people were arrested during the demonstration, where 26 officers were injured – four of them seriously – in what the force described as "unacceptable violence."

Elon Musk made a surprise video appearance at the rally, telling Robinson that "a change of government" was needed in the UK and even calling for a "dissolution of parliament."

The Tesla owner told protesters they must "either fight back or you die," framing his message as an appeal to "British common sense."

He went on to address what he called "the reasonable centre" – people who "ordinarily wouldn’t get involved in politics, who just want to live their lives. They don’t want that, they’re quiet, they just go about their business."

"My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice," he said.

"You’re in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you.

"You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think."

X/Twitter

Musk’s remarks sparked sharp backlash from across the political spectrum and on social media.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the billionaire "doesn’t care about the British people or our rights," while a Labour source urged that any politician committed to democracy "should distance themselves from these disgusting comments."

People on X/Twitter also hit back at Musk’s "irresponsible" comments, with one stating: "Elon Musk says that the left is the party of murder and unless we fight back, they are going to kill us all. These words are truly irresponsible and so far from the truth that it's laughable."

Another wrote: "What could possibly go wrong when someone like Musk tells the hard of thinking, 'whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you, you either fight back or you die'? It's time our legislators dealt with this real-life t**t of a Bond villain."

One put it more bluntly: "Dude had to leave American politics now he’s inciting violence across the pond."

Meanwhile, another urged: "Stop fermenting hate. For those on here, don’t listen to these people. They’re wrong and want us to turn on each other using propaganda."

More slammed his comment as a "disgraceful incitement to violence."

Countering Robinson’s crowd, the Met Police said about 5,000 anti-racism protesters with Stand Up To Racism stood in defiance, as more than 1,000 officers were deployed to prevent clashes.

This article was originally published on 14 September and is being updated regularly

