Trump claims 'smart people don't like him' and everyone is saying the same thing

US president Donald Trump openly admitted “smart people don’t like me” and everyone is saying the same thing.

It is no secret that Trump is possibly one of the most polarising presidents in US history , with many people vehemently disagreeing with him, while others seem to support him with apparent impunity, no matter what he does .

But, in recent comments that appeared to be made during a speech at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the 79-year-old president seemed well aware of who and who doesn’t like him.

He told the audience there: “Smart people don’t like me, you know. And they don’t like what we talk about.”

The audience then laughed at his comments.

A clip of the remark has gone viral on social media and it didn’t take people very long to point out that he was essentially insinuating that his supporters are not smart people.

Vocal anti-Trump critic Jasmine Crockett wrote: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them.”

Another person said: “Trump calling his base dummies.”

Someone else mocked: “his supporters seeing this.”

One person pointed out: “The people laughing are so unaware of what he’s saying lmao.”

“Calling the people who do like him dumb. We’ve been saying it, he’s been saying it, everyone’s been saying it. It’s why he wants to keep his base uneducated,” another person pointed out.

Another argued: “When he's right, he's right.”

His comments come around the same time that the senior advisor for a US government agency, Kari Lake, called on mothers not to send their children to college and called them “ indoctrination camps ”.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings