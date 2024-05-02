Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another eight months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

With Take-Two, the American holding company that owns Rockstar Games, set to host an earnings call on May 16, there is widespread speculation that new details of the game will be released just before then to drive interest from investors.

It's said this could give an indication as to the timeframe of release and there could be a new trailer, screenshots or gameplay details in the run up to that too.

One expert believes GTA 6 could be the game to 'save the gaming industry'.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for all sorts of theories.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

'Panhandle greatest addition for immersion' The GTA 6 'Mapping Project' recently added Florida's 'panhandle' to its version of the expected game map based on the fictional state of Leonida due to widespread speculation. Reddit user Recent-Management-37 hopes it will feature in the actual game. The user said in a post on the GTA 6 Subreddit it will make it 'feel less like an island and more of an actual landmass'.

'Small but seamless animation' A Reddit user has shared what they describe as a 'small but seamless animation' from an NPC in the trailer. The clip posted shows a woman NPC in a blue dress walking around what appears to be a homeless person in the scene of a number of cars parked at the side of the road outside clubs in Leonida at night. The user said in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I might be grasping at straws here but NPC movement is always janky in video games and this has me excited for the overall movement and behavior of the AI." It's got a number of other users commenting. SuperRockGaming said: "Oh s**t, maybe this is that one patent with dynamic animations based on the world around them in play." finessefuego said: "This game is gonna be insane little details like this that are not really seen as important are what makes a game so realistic." Temporary-Purpose431 said: "I see a very, very, very, VERY tiny bit of jitter, like she's being pushed away from the homeless guy due to collisions. At first, this may *seem* like a bad thing, but that may mean that they're both interacting in the physical space, which points to stuff like this being dynamic animation, and not just premade animation for the trailer."

New Vice City map revealed The GTA 6 'Mapping Project' has shared its latest update as to what it believes will be in the final map. The 'Mapping Project' is a community that's piecing together what players can expect to see in the final map based on co-ordinates from the trailer and widespread speculation. A similar community did the same for GTA 5 which was said to be '90 per cent accurate' when the game released. The latest version of the GTA 6 map is said to be a 'substantial update' from DuPz0r, one of the leaders of the project. Their update said: "This one is quite a substantial update in terms of reworking known areas, adding new tags for the latest irl building finds and triangulation mapping data." Regions have been updated, elevation data has been included and new buildings and locations have been added as part of it.

Screenshot speculation The opening shot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Meatballs5666 has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user hopes that any future screenshots shared by Rockstar to promote the release of GTA 6 will be 'wide shots that show a lot of the map'. MrGrubbycuddles said: "It would be fun to have a few shots like this that somehow completely destroy all the hard mapping work so far. Like a screenshot that somehow proves the existence of six extra panhandles, or an unexplained canyon." Pajca said: "It would be nice if they showed some close up shots of the city. I would love to see the detail." Dangerous_Appeal_514 said: "I hope they will do some street level stuff so we get a better sense of what it's going to be like when roaming the city."

Rockstar confirms LA Noire is back A screenshot of Cole Phelps interrogating a suspect in LA Noire Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has confirmed LA Noire is back and when it will be free-to-play for those who are subscribed to its GTA+ premium service. The developers recently announced Bully and LA Noire would be added to GTA+, which already has games such as Red Dead Redemption,GTA: The Trilogy (featuring GTA 3, Vice Cityand San Andreas) and GTA: Liberty City Stories. A timeframe wasn't previously given as to when Bully and LA Noire would be available - but Rockstar has shared an unexpected announcement. Read the full story here.

Worry about 'hardware limitations' AnimeGokuSolos has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking if others are worried about 'hardware limitations', saying 'I read that some people might think or worried that the "Xbox Series S is going to hold back this game"'. 'Hardware limitations' could mean the game might not run as smoothly as it could or that features could be taken out to deal with it as examples. It's got a number of interactions on the social media site but most are confident there won't be any problems. Temporary-Purpose431 said: "They made RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) on the PS4 / Xbox One. I think we're fine." MangoChickenFeet said: "Probably won't perform as good on Series S but doubt it would hold the whole game back." Eggsegret said: "No. I mean yh the Series S version will probably run at a lower resolution and maybe have less traffic density than the PS5 / Series X. But yh I don't see the Series S holding back GTA for the PS5 / Series X. And anyways Rockstar managed to get GTA 5 running on the PS3 / Xbox 360 which that itself was an achievement.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar has posted an update for Red Dead Online on its newswire. There are 'Specialist Role' bonuses, 4x RP on 'Featured Series', discounts and lots more through to June 3. Rockstar is still giving Red Dead Online love despite development shifting to focus on delivering GTA 6 and regularly updating GTA Online.

Avoiding spoilers Reddit user kembowhite has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying their phone will be off up to a week before the game is released to avoid any spoilers. It's got a lot of users commenting including some sharing their ideas of how to avoid them. Therealomarali said: "Tip for everyone. Just log out of your YouTube Account." AnimeGokuSolos said: "Honestly this is going to be hard for PC players." Sednice13 said: "I have talked about this before. REMOVE ALL SOCIAL MEDIA APPS. We addicted to social media even if we don't think about it. And as you know there are idiots on social media and GTA 6 will trend everywhere. I even hope this Reddit is closed during first weeks of GTA 6. My best tip is to do this two weeks before game comes out."

Excitement for 'surreal' feature GTA 6 Subreddit users have shared their excitement at a feature in the game described as 'surreal'.

Therealomerali posted a photo and screenshot from the trailer of the straight bridges in Florida replicated in Leonida. The user said it will be 'so surreal' to drive down it at high speed in the game. imaniceandgoodperson said: "Tbh I totally forgot we can just do whatever in these games." Moistycake said: "I hope you can attach bikes and kayaks to certain cars and drop them off somewhere to ride." LanceSin said: "There will be a hidden package at the end of the unusable bridge lol."

GTA 6 map 'details' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has posted 'details' of the GTA 6 map which have been widely speculated. The post shows a comparison in size of the GTA 5 and speculated GTA 6 maps, along with details about what's expected. All that's been confirmed by Rockstar so far is that the game will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida. The post speculates GTA 6 will be double the size of GTA 5 with three major cities and four sub-cities, 70 per cent of buildings will be enterable, Cuba will feature, access to parts of the map might be limited early in the story similar to GTA: San Andreas and that the game expands with new cities over time.

