Rockstar teases 'big' summer update for GTA

Rockstar has teased a 'big' summer update for its Grand Theft Auto series in an unexpected announcement.

With leaks, rumours and speculation swirling about all things GTA 6, like when exactly it will be released, delays in development and gameplay 'leaks' appearing online, Rockstar could put all of its eggs in that basket to get it done and released as soon as possible.

But the developer is still providing updates for the hugely popular, and hugely profitable, GTA Online with a 'big' summer update teased.

GTA 5 was first released in 2013 on the PS3 and Xbox 360 with GTA Online coming out as a post-launch update two weeks after it came out.



It's since been released in 2014 on PS4 and Xbox One, in 2015 on PC and in 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and remains one of the most popular games 11 years on.

Despite GTA 6 being in development with the release window of 2025 slowly edging nearer, GTA Online work has not halted.

When GTA 5 was re-released for current generation consoles, GTA+ came out with it, a premium membership subscription that gives players member-exclusive benefits in GTA Online, like in-game cash and RP bonuses.

In a promotion for it, Rockstar has teased 'summer's big GTA Online update'.

While exact details of what that update will feature are currently unknown, GTA+ includes access to 'The Vinewood Club', an in-game exclusive club, and new details of what's coming for that later this year have been shared.

The update said: "There will be much more to come from 'The Vinewood Club' later this year, including the addition of a vehicle workshop at 'The Vinewood Club Garage' and a new app for members’ in-game phones to facilitate even easier access to special advantages."

The latest GTA Online update came at the start of March when the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid story content dropped.

