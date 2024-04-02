GTA 6 - Live updates as strip club gameplay footage 'leaked'

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another nine months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

One report says GTA 6could be delayed to 2026 as a fallback option with Fall 2025 now being targeted by employees at Rockstar.

That's after reports suggested development falling behind is the reason why the majority of employees have been called back to the office full-time but it's led to a backlash from some workers.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Police footage 'leaked' Another video from X / Twitter user @Dead__exe appears to show a policeman shooting. It shows him shooting a pistol and reloading when the clip is empty. The account has not yet posted one for April 2 so another clip should be online soon.

Delay rumours 'met with shrugs' from Rockstar employees It's reported when Rockstar employees were asked what they made of the current rumour mill of delayed development, the response 'was mostly met with shrugs'. That's according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. It also said: "Last summer, I asked someone at Rockstar how things were going, and they responded with one word: 'chaos'." It comes as a full-time return to the office for the majority of Rockstar employees comes into effect in less than two weeks' time which has been met with a backlash from some. The report also says development delays are to be expected with it being a 'messy, nonlinear process'.

'Leaked' Lucia footage More footage from X / Twitter user @Dead__exe appears to show how Lucia could move in GTA 6. While it doesn't look like she's directly controlled in this clip, a mouse click makes her walk slowly to one part of the screen, before another mouse click moves her more quickly.

Strip club footage 'leaked' A new video has been posted on X / Twitter of what appears to be 'leaked' footage of strip club gameplay in GTA 6. Account @Dead__exe is posting a new video of what appears to be leaked footage every day before the second trailer is dropped. The latest video appears to show the player controlling Jason through a strip club, with Lucia there too, and both take in a pole dance at the end of the clip.

