When can I play Silent Hill f? Is it any good?

Silent Hill f is the latest spin-off in the iconic survival horror video game series and this one has been developed by NeoBards Entertainment with Konami publishing as always.



The game is set in 1960s Japan where main character Shimizu Hinako's secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare.

She must navigate her village's twisted paths, solve complex puzzles and confront grotesque monsters in order to survive.

What is the release date for Silent Hill f and what time can I play?



Silent Hill f releases on 25 September at 12am BST (midnight) on consoles and 5am BST on PC. In the US, Silent Hill f releases on 25 September at 12am ET (midnight) and 24 September at 9pm PT, both across consoles and PC.



The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with 48-hour early access, meaning the dates above shift forward.

For those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, they will be able to play Silent Hill f on 23 September at 12am BST (midnight) on consoles and 5am BST on PC. In the US, for those with early access, Silent Hill f releases on 23 September at 12am ET (midnight) and 22 September at 9pm PT, again both across consoles and PC.

What platforms can I play Silent Hill f on?



Silent Hill f will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What are the reviews like for Silent Hill f? Is Silent Hill f any good?



At the time of writing, Silent Hill f has a MetaCritic rating of 86 and an OpenCritic rating of 85, meaning it has gone down pretty well among critics.

It is 'generally favourable' on MetaCritic and 'mighty' on OpenCritic.

Eurogamer described Silent Hill f as "a return to form worth sticking with", Gamespot said it sets a "new benchmark" for the series with "brilliant writing, haunting atmosphere, well-designed gameplay and spectacular visuals" and PC Gamer hailed it as a "true return to form".

