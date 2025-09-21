Conversations have arisen around free speech and government censorship following the recent news that Jimmy Kimmel's talk show would be pulled off-air "indefinitely", following comments he made about murdered conservative activist, Charlie Kirk.

In his opening monologue on Monday (15 September), Kimmel suggested the "MAGA gang" was attempting to "score political points" over Kirk's murder, adding that they were rushing to blame the left before knowing the shooter's motives.

"The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," the host added of Trump's own response.





Getty

Shortly after the news of the show's immediate suspension, the president expressed his glee, writing in a social media post: "The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

But, not everyone is thrilled. Sure, there are many out there who condemn Kimmel's words (including Ted Cruz), but still believe that like Kirk, he has a right to free speech. More so, if the administration are going as far as to pull TV shows over remarks made by hosts - things could be about to get pretty dystopian.

Since then, celebrities have shared their support for Kimmel - or for free speech at the very least - in the hopes it will get Disney and ABC to reconsider their decision.

Kimmel is yet to comment on the suspension himself.

Here's every celebrity that's shown support for Jimmy Kimmel...

Olivia Rodrigo

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo pledged her support for Kimmel by sharing a SAG-AFTRA statement on his suspension.

"The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endanger's everyone's freedoms", the statement read.

"SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone's right to hear them."

Rodrigo added in her own comments: "So upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech."

Stephen Colbert

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Despite his own show being at risk, Colbert threw his support behind Kimmel during his opening monologue on Thursday night (18 September).

"I'm your host Stephen Colbert, but tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel", he told the audience.

"That is blatant censorship," he nods. "And it always starts small. You know, remember like in week one of his presidency, Gulf of America. 'Call it Gulf of America.' Sure, seems harmless. But with an autocrat, you cannot give an inch. And if ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive. And clearly they've never read the children's book If You Give a Mouse a Kimmel.

He added: "To Jimmy, just let me say, I stand with you and your staff 100 percent," before reaching off camera to grab his recently won Emmy Award. "And also, you couldn't let me enjoy this for like one week?"

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shared an image of her stood alongside Kimmel on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption about how much he "inspires" her.

"@jimmykimmel, you’ve supported me, my work, and my voice for years, and I’m endlessly grateful for your friendship, partnership, the laughter, and encouragement. Now it’s my turn to stand with and for you", she penned.

"Your immense kindness, integrity and generosity inspire everyone around you. What’s happening to you, and across late night is not just unfair, it’s unjust. Silencing voices like yours and @stephenathome goes far beyond just entertainment; it threatens freedom of speech, an independent press, and ultimately, our democracy. You are not alone. I stand with you, my friend. Always."

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes appeared on camera in full glam after she was supposed to be Jimmy Kimmel's next guest - with her appearance pulled last-minute due to his suspension. Instead, she decided to use the time to criticise the current administration.

"Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week," Wanda said, criticising Trump's broken promises. "But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

Josh Gad

Threads

US actor, Josh Gad, simply quoted the clip that got Kimmel's show taken off-air, by writing: "Hey Disney...this ain't it."

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin's followers urged people to boycott their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, after she posted a message in support of Kimmel on Instagram.

"Please, take it from me, it is very important to have Jimmy Kimmel's back right now", she wrote. "Be vocal. Be an ideological consumer. Money is all their crowd cares about."

The comments echoed the same sentiment.

"If we allow this to happen no one is safe. We are doing a disservice to ourselves by allowing this horrific administration to continue doing what they're doing. Something needs to be done", one person wrote.

"I called ABC to complain, the customer service rep said I was her 15 call that hour. Let’s get 1 million calls to ABC in the next week", a second added.

"I’m in despair right now. I don’t know this country anymore….", a third penned.

Jean Smart

'Frasier' actor Jean Smart maintained that while the death of Charlie Kirk "horrified" her, she remained in full support of Kimmel.

"I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech", she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair.

"People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?"

Henry Winkler

Happy Days star Henry Winkler didn't refer to the incident, but instead, outright shared his love for Kimmel in a post on X.

"@jimmykimmel his humor, his insights are important to keep showing us who we are . AND he is a most wonderful fellow", he wrote.

Why not read...

Trump threatens networks' broadcast licences after Jimmy Kimmel axed - here's why it matters

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk and why was he pulled off air 'indefinitely'?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.