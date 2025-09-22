South Park creator hits back at speculation following latest episode delay

South Park co-creator Matt Stone has addressed censorship rumours over the latest episode of the comedy show being delayed.

The 27th Season began in July 2025, with four episodes being released so far, each of them ripping into president Donald Trump along with figures in his administration such as vice president JD Vance and homeland security secretary Kristi Noem.

In the latest episode that aired on September 3, titled "Wok Is Dead", they satirise conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who at the time of it airing, expressed his amusement at the parody on TikTok, calling it "hilarious".

The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at a university event a week later, on September 10.

A new South Park episode was supposed to air on September 17, but this has since been pushed back a week to September 24.

"Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week," creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement.

Now, in response to speculation online, Stone addressed this in an interview with The Denver Post.

“No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if true,” he explained. “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.”

Stone went on to tease that the upcoming episode, "It’s gonna be great."

The process of making each episode is known for having a quick turnaround - 6 days to be exact - to ensure the show remains current and topical, and this fast-paced method can be seen in the 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park.

Stone's response comes after Stephen Colbert's talk show was cancelled by CBS and will end in May 2026, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air by ABC over the host's comments about Kirk's fatal shooting.

