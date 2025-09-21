Social media influencer Emilie Kiser has made her return to posting on social media, four months after the tragic drowning of her three-year-old son, Trigg.

The Chandler Fire Department confirmed that Trigg Chapman Kiser was pulled from a backyard pool on May 12, following reports of a possible drowning, about 25 miles south of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

Trigg was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Due to the severity of his injuries, Trigg was later flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Six days after the incident, authorities confirmed the youngster sadly died on the Sunday afternoon.

Following the incident, Kiser's social media channels went dark.

She returned briefly in August to release a statement thanking fans for their "love and compassion", but a new video released on 20 September is the first time she's been seen.

"I'm really nervous right now", she admitted, wearing a video of her son's name.

"I don't really know if there's any right way to start this video but I'm going to do my best."

She briefly addressed everything that had been going on in her life, adding: "I don't know how much I'm going to be willing to share, especially about my grief journey.

"The last thing I want to do is honestly put myself into a position where I'm sharing too much or I'm not ready to share stuff and I share it."

The 26-year-old went on to share clips of her cleaning her house, keeping things brief.

Soon, the comments section was flooded with support for the influencer, who has another son, Theodore, with husband, Brady Kiser.

"You got this girl, we got you", one follower affirmed.

"So happy to see you back! Hope you and Brady are healing and doing the best you can in this situation", another wrote.

"Give yourself grace honey grief is so hard and ugly", a third penned.

"Emilie I will sit and listen, or watch anything you post from start to finish, regardless of what you feel like you can share or what you cant. We will always support you through any moment", someone else chimed in.

Here's to hoping we see more of Emilie again very soon.

Why not read...

Tributes paid as Emilie Kiser's son, 3, dies from injuries after drowning in backyard pool

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



