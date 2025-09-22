Is there a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play this week? What will be announced?

There are a number of leaks that indicate Sony could host a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play event imminently.

PlayStation Showcase streams are bigger events that usually share greater, in-depth details about a handful of upcoming first-party titles and AAA games whereas State of Play events are more focused on quickfire news and announcements or one or two specific games.

There hasn't been a PlayStation Showcase in almost two-and-a-half years, with the last one happening on 24 May 2023. The last State of Play took place on 3 September, offering a deep dive into 007 First Light, with the last non-game specific one back on 4 June.

There have been a number of different leaks claiming a PlayStation event of some sort is imminent - here's everything we know so far.

When is the next PlayStation Showcase or State of Play?

If recent leaks and widespread speculation are anything to go by, the next PlayStation event could take place at some point this week.

Usually, PlayStation announces them at quite short notice.

What leaks have there been about the next PlayStation Showcase or State of Play?

Insider Gaming previously claimed a State of Play event is scheduled for the end of September. This was recently corroborated by renowned insider NateTheHate.

On 16 September, replying to a comment asking if there will be a Showcase or State of Play, NateTheHate said: "Next week."

Also, during an episode of Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings, co-host Jeff Grubb who's also an insider said a Showcase or State of Play is planned for the end of September.

What could be announced at the next PlayStation Showcase or State of Play?

Insider Gaming claimed it is "almost certain" there will be an update on Marvel's Wolverine at the next PlayStation event.



Marvel's Wolverine was announced during a Showcase in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2 which released in 2023, both of which are developed by Insomniac Games and published by PlayStation.

There were huge leaks in December 2023 after Insomniac was targeted in a ransomware attack with leaks posted online including early in-game images and concept art of other characters. This led to the game being delayed and it's not expected to release any time before March 2026.

There could be an update about Naughty Dog's upcoming new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. There could be news about what God of War studio Santa Monica has been working on as speculation suggests it's cooking up something too.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed at the time of writing and is speculation.

