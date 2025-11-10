Steam Frame VR headset and new controller details 'leaked' online

Claims have been made online that Valve could be gearing up for a series of key announcements, including the rumoured new Steam Frame VR headset and a new controller.

It's been previously claimed Valve is working on its own virtual reality headset and a Redditor claims to have seen on Discord that Brad Lynch, a reportedly reputable source for Valve leaks, said news of a Steam Frame could be announced as soon as Wednesday (12 December).

A Redditor claimed Lynch posted: "I was told by a few sources, across a few weeks, to keep an eye out for this week. More specifically on Wednesday.

"And it doesn't seem to be out of the question for Valve to choose that day to just *announce* it. I have no idea but I get the impression they will need a week or two to explain the device to people before opening orders anyway."

Lynch also shared on X / Twitter an AI image of the rumoured new Steam controller "trained on a real image of the new controller".

Lynch posted: "The new Steam Controller will look like this when it launches.

"I'm told that it can also detect how far your hands are from the handles using a simple capsense feature. Similar to the index controllers but not full finger tracking in the grips."

In the comments, Lynch added: "Yes. It's an AI slop photo. Trained on a real image of the new controller.

"It was just a fast and easy to do it this way. I was not going to post the original one just in case it reveals any sensitive info from the source."

None of this has been officially confirmed. indy100 has contacted Valve for comment on these claims.

