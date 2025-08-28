Steam Deck 2 release date 'revealed' - and gamers are totally divided

A renowned hardware leaker has claimed when the Steam Deck 2 handheld console will release - and it's not any time soon.

In a discussion about handheld PCs, Kepler_L2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "Steam Deck 2 is 2028."

Valve released the Steam Deck in February 2022 before the Steam Deck OLED followed that in November 2023, which is similar to the original but with a much better screen and improved features.

Speaking about how far the Steam Deck 2 is away from releasing back in November 2023, in an IGN interview designer Jay Shaw said: "I think it'll be quite a while. We don't have any kind of set date.

"I think we're going to wait for the technology to present itself in a way that we find interesting and for the team to really want to make that leap."

While Kepler_L2's claim does fit in with a longer term release date, Shaw did say Valve is thinking about the Steam Deck 2 at "all times".

The claim was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans are surprisingly divided about it.



One user said: "That's a looooong way off!"

However another countered: "Makes total sense, ngl. The recent PC handhelds have gotten better but I don't think they're 'generational leap' better to justify a Steam Deck 2 coming any sooner."

"Seems like a pretty crazy amount of time to wait," a third commented. "I'm just trying to imagine the types of new games that will even run on the original Steam Deck come 2027-2028 lol."

A fourth pointed out: "2028 huh. Isn't the PS6 handheld rumoured to release in 2028 as well? Should be an interesting match-up then."

And a fifth said: "I get the vibe Valve does not want Steam Deck users to feel like 'I should have waited for the Steam Deck 2'. I remember they put a bit of emphasis that the OLED was NOT SD2."

Steam Deck 2 itself and a release date have not been officially confirmed by Valve.

