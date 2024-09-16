Super Smash Bros is just one of a number of iconic series that Nintendo boasts among its ranks.



It's been going since 1999 where players can select their favourite characters from the world of Nintendo and beyond to fight it out across loads of different arenas.

Super Smash Bros has stood the test of time - it first released on Nintendo 64 before Melee arrived a couple of years later on Gamecube with Brawl; For 3DS and Wii-U and the most recent iteration Ultimate have released since then.

The series remains incredibly popular to this day as Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has a lengthy campaign with loads of different playable characters and stages, and there has been a few DLC packs for it too with even more content.

But its creator has apologised to anyone who has sunk any amount of time into his game.

Speaking as part of his Creating Games series on YouTube, in a video called 'Be Mindful of the Time Players Are Giving You', Masahiro Sakurai said: "Of course, some games do end up getting played for hundreds of hours.

"There are plenty of people who have spent hundreds or even thousands of hours in Super Smash Bros, for example.

"I'm so sorry!"

It seems he meant it in jest as he explained these players could have spent their time doing anything else they wanted to but instead they chose to use their time to play his game.

But it included an important point for developers in that they need to be "mindful" of the amount of time players will choose to give specific games as "in the modern world, you're constantly competing with everything else".

