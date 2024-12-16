The Witcher 4 director reveals huge details about upcoming game

Key details about the recently revealed The Witcher 4 have been shared by the game's director.

The Witcher 4 was revealed by studio CD Projekt Red with a cinematic trailer shown for the first time at The Game Awards.



A grown-up Ciri was shown trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

In an interview with IGN, game director Sebastian Kalemba has revealed key new details about the upcoming game.

Kalemba said following the events of The Witcher 3, Ciri has gone through the famously painful Trial of the Grasses which means she is now a hugely powerful warrior.

"I think The Witcher as a title refers to both Geralt and Ciri and always has," Kalemba said. "I think she's arguably more important to the plot than Geralt himself is."



He also revealed how CD Projekt Red is planning to put even more weight on player choices to help shape Ciri given she's only at the start of her Witcher career.

"We want to put player agency at the centre," Kalemba added. "More tools for players' disposal, to be able to not only play and go with the consequences narratively, but also gameplay-wise. We want to give players more opportunities to be able to feel that they define their experience."

The game has also been confirmed to have entered full scale production.

The Witcher 4 is expected to feature Geralt, as Doug Cockle's voice can be heard near the end of the trailer, but the extent to which he features is currently unknown.

No release date has yet been given for The Witcher 4.

