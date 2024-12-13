Every trailer and new announcement from The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 served up a lot of exciting new trailers and first glimpses at games that are coming out in the next 12 months and beyond.

Astro Bot scooped the Game of the Year gong on the night as one of four awards it picked up.



With these kind of award ceremonies though, fans are usually most interested in what's coming up and they were not disappointed with first looks at Naughty Dog's new project, The Witcher 4, Borderlands 4 and loads more.

Here's every new announcement, along with every new trailer, that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The final announcement of the night is usually saved for the biggest one and that seemed to be the case this time around too as Naughty Dog's new IP was revealed.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the famous studio's first new IP in more than 10 years and the first new game it is working on since The Last of Us: Part II released in 2020.



Naughty Dog's portfolio also includes Crash Bandicoot, Jak & Daxter and Uncharted.

The bio for the game said: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria - a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who's flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

It seems to be a game influenced by the 80s with a lot of sci-fi visuals.

No release date has been given yet and as it's Naughty Dog, a PlayStation studio, the game will release on PS5 and then likely PC at some point in the future.

The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 got a huge new cinematic trailer.



It showed Ciri as the main character, the adopted daughter of Geralt and Yennefer; Geralt is reported to still feature in the game but will not have as big of a role.

An impressive monster fight sequence was shown but there was no update on any release date or platforms the game will be playable on.

Borderlands 4



A first look at gameplay and the world of Borderlands 4 was revealed. It showed a bit of gameplay from the new group of Vault Hunters who will feature. It also showed what the new world of Kairos looked like, as well as a look at the nefarious Rippers faction going against the game's main antagonist the Timekeeper and The Order, which are his synthetic soldiers. The two groups appeared to be going to war with each other. The release date has not yet been narrowed down from 2025.

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign came as a surprise as FromSoftware bosses previously said the world the game is set in would not be returned to after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.



Yet, here we are with Elden Ring: Nightreign, a new standalone co-op game.

The game will release in 2025 and will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox (it doesn't say specifically which consoles but given the game is available on PS4, it can be assumed it will arrive on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S) and PC.

Mafia: The Old Country

The first proper look at Mafia: The Old Country dropped.



The initiation trailer revealed a character committing himself to the mafia along with glimpses of action and what he'll have to do after being accepted into it.

The game will officially release in Summer 2025 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In the run up to The Game Awards, an advertisement trailer was leaked on social media, revealing gameplay, a look at cinematics and when the game will release.

Dispatch

Dispatch was shown and it has quite the star-studded voice cast, including Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, Jeffrey Wright and loads more.



It's officially described as a superhero comedy and will release at some point in 2025 - it's confirmed for PC but not consoles yet.



Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

A brand new Game of Thrones game was premiered called Kingsroad.

It's an action adventure RPG where players control a brand new character from House Tyre and will launch on mobile in 2025.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered on PC

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is releasing on PC on 3 April 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast will launch in summer 2025.



It's a standalone zombie adventure where the player plays a character who breaks free from experimental testing and seeks revenge.

Split Fiction

Hazelight, the studio behind the popular co-op game It Takes Two, is back with a new title called Split Fiction.

It's a co-op game again but this time around it's set in a sci-fi fantasy setting.

Although on screen it says a release window of 2025, the game is out in the next couple of months.

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny

A new free update for Helldivers 2 has dropped called Omens of Tyranny.

Warframe: 1999

A new update is going live for free-to-play MMO Warframe called 1999.

It takes place in an alternative reality where New Year's Eve leading to the turn of the century is plagued by a virus outbreak.

Turok: Origins

Turok: Origins is back as a third-person dinosaur hunting co-op shooter in a pretty big shift for the franchise.

It will be available on PS5, Xbox and PC.

Stage Fright

The creators of Overcooked announced a new game called Stage Fright, which appears to be a spooky escape-room style co-op game.

The First Berserker: Khazan



Action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan was revealed with a 27 March 2025 release date.

That will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

A new look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword from Capcom dropped.

It's out in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Project Century

The studio behind Yakuza is working on a new third-person brawling game called Project Century.

It's set in 1915 Japan.

The Outer Worlds 2

There was a first proper look at The Outer Worlds 2 which will also release on PlayStation as well as Xbox and PC in 2025.

Untitled Project

There's a bit of mystery surrounding this one but the creator of Shadow of the Colossus, Ico and The Last Guardian is cooking up something new and there was a very first look at it.

Virtua Fighter

A new Virtua Fighter game is being worked on and it's the first one since 2006.

Tekken 8 DLC

Staying with iconic fighting games and the new character playable in Tekken 8 has been revealed to be Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16.

Squid Game: Unleashed

Squid Game: Unleashed is a multiplayer battle royale game where players can take part in the famous challenges from Squid Games against others and battle it out to win.

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad

A new game from Nexon, which develops The First Descendent, revealed a first ever look at Dungeon & Fighter: Arad.

It's an anime open-world action-adventure RPG on PC, mobile and consoles.

The Long Dark 2: Blackfrost

The Long Dark 2: Blackfrost was premiered, showing a first look at the game which will be available in early access in 2026.



There will be a co-op mode too.

Steel Hunters

A trailer for Steel Hunters was shown, a free-to-play mech shooter from the studio behind World of Tanks.

Solasta 2

Solasta 2 got a world premiere at The Game Awards, the sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister which is a tactical RPG.



Rematch

Rematch is a new five-a-side online football game which looks as if it's taken inspiration from Rocket League.



Players control one player and play with others.

Kyora

From the creators of Core Keeper comes Kyora which can be added to Steam wishlists.

Steel Paws

A new mobile anime game called Steel Paws was revealed and will be playable through Netflix Games.

Shadow Labyrinth

Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for Shadow Labyrinth.

Thick as Thieves

A new immersive multiplayer first-person stealth game called Thick as Thieves was revealed.

Slay the Spire 2

A sequel to the incredibly popular card game Slay the Spire was announced.

One Move Away

A new cosy game was revealed at The Game Awards called One Move Away.

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

This was the first game of the night to be announced with a world premiere trailer.

