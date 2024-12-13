The Witcher 4: Everything we know so far

Developer, CD Projekt Red, revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024.

The Witcher is a popular video game series based on the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



It has since been turned into a hugely popular Netflix series with four seasons of the show released at the time of writing - with a fifth and final one commissioned.

There has not been a full entry into The Witcher video game series since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015, even though it did get a next-gen update towards the end of 2022.

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher 4.

A new The Witcher 4 trailer at The Game Awards revealed Ciri as the main character / CD Projekt Red

What has been announced about The Witcher 4?

The game was first revealed to be in the works in 2022 and will be called The Wither 4, the first game in what's been described by the studio as an AAA RPG trilogy.

Charles Tremblay, vice president of CD Projekt, recently told Eurogamer: "It will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch so abysmally]."

Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO at CD Projekt, has since added the game is now in the "full development" phase.

A new trailer at The Game Awards 2024 showed Ciri as the main character; Geralt will still feature but not in the main role.

The trailer showed an impressive fight sequence where Ciri took down a monster.

When is The Witcher 4 release date?

CD Projekt Red is using Unreal Engine 5 instead of its own RED engine this time around and because of this, it was reported during an investor call in 2022 that the game would not have a release date until at least 2025.

The new trailer did not have any new information about this.

What can I play The Witcher 4 on?

If previous releases are anything to go by, The Witcher 4 should be available to play this time around on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and probably Nintendo Switch 2.

It's not known if it will release on older generations.

Is Geralt in The Witcher 4?

Geralt will be in The Witcher 4 but the main protagonist this time around is Ciri, the adopted daughter of Geralt and Yennefer.

