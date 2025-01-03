The Witcher 4 brand new map and monster details revealed

Bosses at studio CD Projekt Red have revealed new details about The Witcher 4, including information about the map players will get to experience and the monsters they'll have to fight.

It's now been 10 years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released and it's still to this day considered one of the best RPGs in gaming along with the very best side missions that can be found anywhere.

The Witcher 4 was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 in December, showing off Ciri as the new main protagonist.



A cinematic trailer showed her trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a huge monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

And in a recent interview with Gamertag Radio co-host Parris Lilly , as per GamesRadar, CD Projekt Red bosses have revealed some exciting new details about the upcoming game.

Game director Sebastian Kalemba said: "You'll experience completely new regions, you are there on the Continent but you are experiencing something completely new.

"There's going to be plenty of new monsters too."

He also said the monster in the trailer called Bauk is inspired by Serbian mythology and is a "tricky, tricky b******" as it "plays with your own fears".

CD Projekt Red has not yet given any indication on when the game will release or what platforms it will be available on.

