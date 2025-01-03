First new console in 2025 already officially revealed

A video games company has already officially revealed its brand new console that's due to be released soon.

Atari posted a teaser video for its new Gamestation Go ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which starts on January 7.

It's a portal retro video game player with extra buttons and a widescreen, reports IGN.

As well as everything you'd expect on a handheld console, such as a d-pad, face buttons and shoulder buttons, there is also a Trak-Ball and Paddle on the left of it along with a Keypad on the right.

This is so retro games can be fully enjoyed without the need for compromised controls.

Atari revealed the console a year ago and this teaser appears to be the final design for the product.

When it was first revealed, it was called the Atari Gamestation Portable and was due to be released in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, so in other words before the end of March 2025, priced at $149.

More details will be revealed at CES 2025.

