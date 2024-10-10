Twitch has responded to the backlash it has received for forcing VTubers to cover up the models they use to stream with.

VTubers are streamers that use a virtual avatar created using computer graphics and there are a number of them that have huge followings, including Ironmouse who is the most subscribed streamer of all on Twitch.

The streaming platform released Enforcement Notes on October 7 to give more clarity and examples of its Community Guidelines and a key one that a number of the platform's users have blasted is about how revealing VTuber avatars are permitted to be.

"The attire policy applies to VTubers in the same way it applies to other streamers," Twitch said.

"Genitalia, buttocks, hips, female-presented nipples and underbust must be covered at all times on general streams. These guidelines apply to VTuber models but not video game characters including those uploaded into games such as VRChat.

"Hip coverage is often forgotten in this rule, please be sure that your VTuber model covers this area."

The sparked a huge outcry among some VTubers who stream using models that seemingly break these guidelines as they'd have to commission new models at a cost which could also take time.

Leahkitties said: "I can think of many VTubers who don't have theirs fully covered, me included. The issue is commissioning new outfits to meet ever changing guidelines is expensive and time consuming. Be aware of this clarified rule!"

NeonHarper said: "I'd really like to know why I got a sexual content warning for last night's stream. I had a onesie on with a normal amount of chest shown. I do not see why I got flagged. If you're not capable of telling us why we got an infraction what do you possibly expect us to do?"

Aura, an illustrator and designer, said: "You can't show your hips if you identify as a girl but you can if you're wearing a bikini but only if you're in a beach context or if you're a VTuber but you're in VRChat using a 3D model because if you're a 2D model on stream you cannot show your hips. Makes sense to me! 🙃"

And ultimajyro simply asked: "Why do y'all hate VTubers bruh?"

Following the backlash, a Twitch spokesperson told Dexerto the streaming platform wants its rules to be as "easy to follow as possible".

"By sharing this additional information, our goal is to make it clear where our enforcement lines are and to take out the guesswork for our community," the spokesperson said.

"We do want to clarify that we haven’t changed any of our Community Guidelines - we just shared more examples of what behaviours violate our rules, so that those rules are easier to follow, and ideally, less likely to trip people up."

"We want to get this right and appreciate all the feedback, as VTubers are and will always be a really valued part of the Twitch community."

According to Twitch's Community Notes, "swimwear, short shorts and bodysuits are permitted as long as they completely cover the genitals".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.