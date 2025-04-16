What is a 'Fortnite accent' and do I have it?

Some people have accents that are very impressionable which are shaped by the people and world around them.

These accents can be influenced by things like the way friends and family speak, as well as voices heard in media, such as viral videos, TV shows and even video games.

Now it seems there is a new trend of people picking up 'Fortnite accents' after chatting with others while playing the game.

Preply, an English language classes platform, has revealed what exactly the accent is, why it happens and if it can be changed.

Cases of Fortnite accents seem to be rising among players / Screenshot from Epic Games

A Fortnite accent is usually high-pitched and fast-paced which often features an upward inflection at the end of each sentence, almost as if everything is being said in the tone of a question.

It mimics the sound of an overly excited or frustrated child's voice because of the game's young player base and it's fuelled by the intense nature of the game.

When people spend a lot of time in a particular social setting, they start to mirror the way they speak.

It's a subconscious way of adapting speech to fit in, helping feel more connected and accepted by the group. Children and teens are especially prone to this.

The Fortnite accent is not permanent, especially not in children and teens, as speech habits in these age groups are constantly evolving.

When the game is not played as much, the original way of speaking is usually restored, or there's a shift to another style.

