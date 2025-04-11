The new Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin is making some gamers want to quit

Sabrina Carpenter isn't just taking over pop culture. No, now she's taking over Fortnite – and it's rather entertaining.

Season 8 of Fortnite Festival kicks off on 8 April, with Carpenter as the headline act. There's plenty of exciting new in-game content inspired by the star.

The Season 8 Music Pass allows you to unlock her tracks 'Juno' and 'Nonsense,' with even more music available for purchase in the Shop.

Gameplay clips have surfaced across social media with avatars breaking out into dance and refusing to kill a fellow Carpenter.

Even the official Fortnite account chimed in on the action, tweeting: "Dance-related stalemates are on the rise since @SabrinaAnnLynn arrived in Fortnite. Battle Royale] is all vibes now."





That said, not everyone is happy, with some gamers even threatening to quit altogether.

"Sabrina Carpenter has RUINED Fortnite," one person fumed along with a clip that racked up 15 million views, as another chimed in: "I don't want to be a gamer anymore."

Meanwhile, a third jokingly hit back: "Grown men crying about a video game skin btw."

On that note... For those who are a little less dramatic and want to learn more, here's everything you need to know:

How to get Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite?

There are two Sabrina Carpenter skins for players to unlock.

The Sabrina Carpenter Outfit is immediately unlocked after the Music Pass has been purchased, also included is a LEGO style.

According to Epic Games "this outfit features a yellow embellished babydoll inspired by the one she wore on her most recent tour - designed by Victoria's Secret in collaboration with celebrity stylist Jared Ellner - as well as jewelry designed by Maison Raksha".

The bodysuit Style is unlocked at the end of the pass.

There's also a Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter outfit that can be bought in the Shop and is available through the entirety of Season 8.

How much is the Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite skin?

You can unlock her skin via the new Music Pass, available for 2,800 V-Bucks. Alternatively, if you're only after the skin, it’s also available for separate purchase at 1,500 V-Bucks.

