When is RuneScape: Dragonwilds coming to PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

RuneScape: Dragonwilds could be making its way to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles and a report has revealed when this is likely to happen.



RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a game developed by Jagex that's heading to Early Access in the Spring on PC.

It's a brand new direction for Runescape - it's a co-operative open world survival game set in Ashenfall, a vibrant world ravaged by vicious dragons and their leader, the Dragon Queen, and players have to uncover ancient secrets to slay her.

And according to IGN, the game could eventually be heading to consoles as well.

RuneScape could make its debut on consoles

The report claims after the game launches Early Access on PC, there are hopes for a wider launch including on consoles sometime in 2026.

That could mean RuneScape: Dragonwilds could make its way to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and/or Nintendo Switch.

More about the game will be revealed on an official Twitch stream on April 15 at 5pm BST / 12noon ET / 9am PT.

It's not officially known if the game will release on consoles at present.

