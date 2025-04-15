'F****** beautiful' - Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leaks have gamers gushing

What appear to be leaked screenshots from the upcoming The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered have gamers gushing on social media.

A huge leak seemingly from Virtuous, one of the companies working on the game, appeared to confirm details of the 2006 role-playing game being remastered and not remade, upgrades over the original and which platforms it will be playable on.

Images were first posted on Resetera which appear to show screenshots which have since circulated on social media. Also included in Virtuous website files are comparisons from the original and artwork of the game.

Insider Gaming reports the website also revealed the project has been in development between Virtuous and both Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville, there will be a Deluxe Edition and the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



And gamers online have been mostly left impressed with what they've seen.

YouTuber LegacyKillaHD said: "It actually looks pretty f****** good!"

Windows Central's Jez Corden said: "If real (very likely real), it looks rather good."

"Oblivion Remake leak images got found on Reddit by a guy randomly using Inspect Element oh my god," one said.

Another said: "The Oblivion Remake looks f****** beautiful. There's no way they shadow drop this..."

One posted a gif of a seal dancing happily.

"This whole Oblivion Remaster debacle has me FIENDING for a Fallout 3 remaster," another posted.

One said: "Bethesda could do the coolest thing a publisher has ever done and bring it forward - shadow drop before the bank holiday weekend."

"Time to relive my childhood," another posted. "The Oblivion Remaster looks impressive, I can't wait to see some actual gameplay and how the remastered mechanics work!"

But others have not been as complimentary.

One said: "You can really tell in these comparison photos that the Oblivion Remaster does, in fact, lose a bunch of saturation. Looks dusty next to the classic."

And another said: "I get they're going for realism but did it have to get washed this bad? Gimmie some bloom and greenery man, Jesus Christ. Actually stripped clean of its dreamlike aura. At least we have mods."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

