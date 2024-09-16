Everything that's new in Football Manager 2025 as Sports Interactive boss tells all

The director of the studio behind the popular Football Manager series has revealed everything that's new in the upcoming game.

Football Manager is a long standing football simulation series where players can live out their dreams of managing their favourite football clubs or creating their own legacies by rising through the ranks with ones lower down the pecking order from a number of different countries.



It's a deeply tactical game in which players are tasked with managing a team top to bottom, including transfers, coaching sessions, tactics, player fallouts and everything else in between.

While Football Manager 2025 has been delayed slightly with the official announcement coming at the end of September and the target launch date being pushed back to the end of November, Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson OBE has told Eurogamer everything that's new in FM25.

FM25 will not be a continuation of FM24, there will be a lot of changes in the upcoming title for players to experience.



"FM25 is: 'This is the next generation of Football Manager' - and this is the first chapter in the new book of Football Manager, and will get expanded on," Jacobson said.

It's already known the new title will feature Premier League licensing for the very first time, meaning official logos, kits and player pictures will be included, and that international management will not feature on PC, console or Touch (it will still be included in the mobile version).

Jacobson teased that the Premier League license is not the only new one that will be included though.

Earlier in the year, Sports Interactive confirmed there will be no social media screen or data chalkboard and modes such as Create-a-Club, Challenge Mode, Versus Mode and Fantasy Draft have all been binned - for now.



The game's inbox is being removed too.

This is a massive feature of past Football Manager games as it's what players cycle through to keep up-to-date with everything that's happening and to address anything that comes up.

But Jacobson said this decision has been made to make the game more authentic.

He said: "It's very rare that you see a football manager with a laptop. The football world never really had email!"

It's being replaced with a 'portal system'. "[It's] the most important screen in the game," Jacobson said.

"That's where you're going to be doing stuff from, that is the manager's office. That is where you decide: now I'm going to go to the training ground and coach training, now I'm going to go and look at the tactics boards and go and do the 'on-pitch' stuff.

"You're still reacting to information, you're being told the news that you're being given. And there are just different ways of interacting with it now."

Touchline shouts are also being removed.

Explaining this, Jacobson said: "It wasn't good enough. It's not up to our standards, it didn't work the way that consumers thought it worked."

Sports Interactive is also moving away from using its own game engine to Unity and this is where some of the delays and snags have come from, although mobile editions will still be using the old engine for now.

