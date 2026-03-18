GTA 6 LIVE: Take-Two CEO talks AI, release expectations and in-game ads

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed GTA 6 release expectations, spoken about AI within Grand Theft Auto development and the gaming industry, plus in-game ads.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, also gave the last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates at the start of February, revealing GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.

Take-Two CEO talks AI, in-game ads and release expectations Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said it's "laughable" AI could create Grand Theft Auto games, calling in-game ads "unfair" for players that have paid a good sum of money for a game and expects GTA 6 to be a success among a new audience for the series. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick said: "The notion that somehow new tools would allow an individual to push a button and generate a hit, market a hit, and bring it to many millions of consumers around the world... It's a laughable notion. It's just never been the case with entertainment. "I think it will have an enormous impact across all industries in terms of making mundane office work essentially more efficient or unnecessary." Speaking about GTA 6 interest among younger gamers, Zelnick added: "If you have a console and you're over 17, just explain to me how is it that you've decided, no GTA 6, not interested. I just don't see it personally but you don't like to claim success before it occurs."

And on in-game adds, Zelnick commented: "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a St Patrick's Day themed GTA Online update. A social media post said: "Happy St Patrick's Day! Celebrate in GTA Online by hunting for new Lucky Clover balloons through 25 March. "Locate all 25 and the elusive Golden Clover balloon to get the Lucky Clover and Golden Clover outfits. Plus, other special attire and more."

GTA 6 pre-order update hope from GTA6 There are hopes online for an imminent update on GTA 6 pre-orders after a small change was noticed on Xbox's page for the game. Redditor Dear_Atmosphere_7911 spotted a new 'terms of transaction' link has appeared and asked the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Could this mean pre-orders are around the corner?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. 147Wildboy said: "How did you even notice this? 😂" throwawayjware said: "There is definitely some backend preparation happening... It basically just means that the store page is being set up so people can eventually buy / pre-order the game but it could be a few weeks, or one or two months. We just don't know yet..." Emergency-Chef3704 said: "Pre-orders 100 per cent will start soon; the only question is whether it will be in April or May."

GTA 6 news speculation 'doesn't even really matter that much' says prominent creator Gaming content creator GameRoll, who regularly posts about Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games, has said recent speculation about a GTA 6 update "doesn't really matter that much" as he's confident something official will be shared soon. GameRoll posted on X / Twitter: "A lot of speculation regarding GTA 6 news has been circling. But honestly, I think we're so close to Take-Two's May earnings call that it doesn't even really matter that much LMAO. "I'm confident that Rockstar will give us something before then regardless. I really think that they'll want to lock in 19 November before that big call. "So basically, whether trailer 3 is next week or in eight from now, no matter what the wait is already pretty much over."

Another YouTuber makes GTA 6 April claim Another YouTuber has claimed that there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement in April. GameRiot posted about "something GTA 6 related in April" on X / Twitter and added: "Just a rumour. Heard some rumblings from a few people." When quizzed about where this was heard from exactly, another reply from GameRiot said: "Someone in the press and a few people in the a [sic] publisher heard something." GameRiot also claimed it is "not delay related". This is just speculation at this time and it's not currently known if there will be an official GTA 6 update in April.

GTA 6 announcement imminent? There is speculation online there could soon be some sort of GTA 6 announcement after some "unusual activity" from Rockstar Games. Usually, the studio shares an update on new events happening each week in GTA Online. But @GTAVI_Countdown spotted Rockstar has actually announced updates for the next three weeks on a Newswire post, claiming the studio could be "clearing its schedule and leaving a suspicious window open for a potential GTA 6 announcement before 1 April". To be clear, this is nothing more than speculation at this time.

YouTuber 'hunch' about GTA 6 trailer 3 Posting on X / Twitter, Australian YouTuber TGG has a "hunch" GTA 6 trailer 3 will release "in early April". In the comments, TGG added: "If I'm right I'll tell y'all what gave it away, but it COULD be nothing..." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



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