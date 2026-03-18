Assassin's Creed: Netflix confirms two more all-star cast members for adaptation

Netflix has announced two more actors for its upcoming Assassin's Creed series.

The Assassin's Creed TV series will be "a high-octane thriller centred on the secret war between two shadowy factions - one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will", according to Netflix. "The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

It's been almost five years in the making and the live adaptation of the iconic gaming franchise is the first series under Netflix's agreement with Ubisoft.

And Netflix has confirmed Nabhaan Rizwan and Claes Bang as series regulars.

Nabhaan Rizwan (l) and Claes Bang (r) are the latest actors to be confirmed for Netflix's adaptation of Assassin's Creed / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI & Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

They join Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Tanzyn Crawford, Laura Marcus and Zachary Hart as regulars. Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi have joined the series in recurring roles.

Peter Friendlander, Netflix's vice president of scripted series, said: "When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin's Creed to life in bold new ways.

"Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it's inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honours the legacy of the Assassin's Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before."



Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for the Assassin's Creed TV series.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.