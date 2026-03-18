Unless you've been living under a rock (or underwater), you will have seen a wild story that has been circulating on social media about a Florida man.

He alleges a pod of dolphins kidnapped him and forced him to work on the underwater city they've been building.

Yep, you read that correctly...

Pexels

In the viral posts circulating on social media, many included a photo of a sunburned man, reportedly named Ricky James Hollowell, along with a report of his purported experience.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Sanibel Causeway early Monday after a motorist reported a man standing on the shoulder, soaking wet and drawing blueprints in the sand.

According to the police report, Ricky James Hollowell, 33, was found barefoot, severely sunburned, and wearing only swim trunks. He told deputies he had been "taken against his will by a pod of dolphins 3 days ago" and forced to work on what he called "an underwater construction project."

According to Hollowell and the police report:

Hollowell claimed the dolphins approached him while he was swimming off Fort Myers Beach and "escorted him to a site approximately 40 feet below the surface" where they needed help building structures

He told officers the dolphins communicated through "a series of clicks that he eventually learned to interpret" and that the project foreman was a dolphin he referred to as "Gerald"

When asked how he breathed underwater for 3 days he said "Gerald handled that. I didn't ask questions. You don't question Gerald"

He had drawn an elaborate blueprint in the sand that deputies described as "detailed enough to be concerning" including what appeared to be condos, a town square, and a recreation center

He told officers he was released because "the dolphins were satisfied with his work" but that Gerald said "they'd be back for phase two"

Responding deputy Shawn Oakley told reporters: "I've been with the sheriff's office 11 years. The blueprints were the part that got me. He had zoning."

Hollowell was transported for medical evaluation. Gerald was unavailable for comment.

Some men build cities on land. Ricky Hollowell claims he built one underwater for dolphins and honestly the blueprints were hard to argue with.

One particular Facebook post received over 99,000 likes, nearly 30,000 comments and 47,000 shares.

Some posts also included a screenshot appearing to show an X post by Detroit-based news media outlet WXYZ News, along with a mugshot photo of the alleged individual looking sunburned with the caption, "Florida man claims he was kidnapped by dolphins and forced to build an underwater city."

So is this story really true?

The short answer is no.

According to fact-checking website Snopes, a reverse image search showed the claim was first shared by a network of social media accounts called The Dude Humor Report which posts satirical content.

In addition, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which was mentioned in the satirical report, frankly had the best response to being caught up in the fake viral story.

"While living in Lee County is paradise - we can 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 confirm the underwater real estate market has not been tapped into...yet," the law enforcement agency wrote in a Facebook post.

"We checked with our newly implemented Underwater Construction Investigation Team and learned the dolphins of our oceans 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘆 any involvement."





They added, "𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥: 𝘕𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘰𝘳."

Snopes also noted how The Dude Humor Report used a screenshot to suggest news outlet WXYZ 7 News posted about the story on its X account with that name. The @wxyz7news X account in the screenshot had a circular icon with a blue checkmark.

The actual WXYZ 7 News exists, but it is not based in Florida, rather in Detroit, Michigan. The X account for the news channel is named WXYZ Detroit and has a square icon with a gold checkmark, used by the platform to verify official organisations.

Additionally, the fact-checkers at Snopes noticed a "major error" with the real Detroit-based outlet's icon, as the fake logo had writing that vaguely resembled "500" or "SOO" instead of "abc," as it appears in the authentic logo.

Furthermore, there is no evidence that the real WXYZ Detroit posted this satirical story on their X account, nor has it been covered by other media outlets.

Gerald the Dolphin becomes a viral meme

Although the story isn't true and there is a Gerald the Dolphin, it hasn't stopped the made-up sea creature from becoming an online sensation.

"This is how I picture Gerald," TikToker @wysileenator posted, sharing images of a dolphin in a cloak looking very regal and important. which received over 2.7 million views.









Meanwhile, TikToker @asiaa.basia posted a video of herself swimming underwater with the caption, "Me on my way to ask Gerald if there are any job openings available," and this has over 1.4 million views.

"Gerald after that guy snitched on him about his underwater city," @herb2767 posted in a video with a guy saying "I'm never taking you anywhere again. Can't be trusted, won't be trusted," and this has gotten 530,000 views.

@herb2767 #gerald #dolphin #fyp take me Gerald plzzzzz🐬🐬🐬🐬

"POV: Me getting snatched by Gerald and his dolphins to build their underwater city," TikToker @mrwhiskerrs shared, as he hilariously acted out the skit, and this clip has 460,000 views.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Dolphin with thumbs discovered in the ocean in scientific first, and Scientists record 'lonely' bottlenose dolphin talking to himself.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.