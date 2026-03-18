Is there anything Beyoncé can't do?

While she may be best known as the most awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins, an actor, and a mother, she's also the powerhouse behind high-performance, inclusive haircare line, Cécred.

The brand launched in early 2024, with a focus on "scientific innovation and product performance", fronted by eight staples featuring a patent-pending keratin treatment technology.

To put it simply: Cécred believes that we shouldn't have to sacrifice our hair health to get the results we want.

The products pack a punch, too, with one of its later releases, the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, instantly gaining virality on social media for transforming the hair growth of their thousands of loyalists.

However, one missing puzzle piece that has been consistently demanded by fans are styling products. And now, we finally have them.

The new additions include aThermal Shield Mist, Heat-Activated Silk Glaze, Volumising Mousse, Wrap and Set Foam, and Strong Hold Gel - a lineup heavily influenced by Beyoncé's own long-time hair stylist, Neal Farinah.

Cecred

With this new collection, Cécred is introducing the StemShield Complex: a next-generation defence tech that shields and protects hair. The new three-part complex of shape-memory polymers, plant stem cell lipids, and black honey fermentation protects against heat up to 450°F, humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage.

Like their other launches, the sculptural bottles feature a custom pebbled surface, mimicking the stone of ancient monuments - so you'll definitely want to keep them on display, long after you've emptied them.

Ahead of their launch on 19 March, we put the products through their paces to see if they're worth adding to your pay day wish list...

Thermal Shield Mist, £27

Cecred

All luscious locks start with one thing: Hair health. And how do we keep our tresses in tip-top shape? Always using heat protectant, of course. The Thermal Shield protects up to 450°F/232°C (pretty much as high as you can go), and targets "humidity, pollution, and frizz, leaving hair soft and shiny".

One thing I particularly loved about this product was the scent. Where many hair products can leave a chemical-tinged finish lingering around your head, the Thermal Shield is somewhere between a hair perfume and a genuinely good product doing all of the hard work (or in this case, protecting) in the background.

It has warm and welcoming notes of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, and violet leaves - all of which were still noticeable hours after I'd finished styling.

Heat-Activated Silk Glaze, £30

Cecred

'Glass hair' has been everywhere in the last 12 months, and the Silk Glaze is Cécred's answer to exactly that. It's designed to be applied on damp hair, and is activated using heat for a sleek finish (again, with heat protecting powers up to 450°F/232°C).

Admittedly, I might still be making my mind up about this one. It was the product I was most excited about as someone with wavy, high-porosity, hard-to-tame hair. However, I will say that I found upon application the cream was just a little... sticky. It took a good two-to-three attempts at washing my hands to get it off, which wasn't the most enjoyable experience when the instructions require you to split your hair in four, and style each section one at a time.

That being said, once I'd gone through the motions (they recommend following the instructions to the letter for the desired results), it was admittedly up there with the best at-home blow dries I'd done.

The product was now completely weightless in my hair, but somehow left it with a good hold of the wavy blow dry I'd recreated that lasted beyond the next day.

I think the lack of full-on in-your-face glass effect was largely down to my natural hair type, but it definitely gave it a nice sheen and softness that it didn't have prior to applying the product, and it tamed much of my frizz. If you're someone who has naturally quite straight hair, I imagine you'd get even better results.

Volumising Mousse, £28

Cecred

According to research carried out by Cécred, their new volumising mousse gave users 95 per cent more voluminous hair after blow-drying - and after using it, I'd be inclined to agree.

A lot of mousses can leave you with a sticky, hairspray-like end result that has you washing your hair far more than you'd otherwise need to; but this product moves in silence for all the right reasons.

It has the same signature scent as the other products in the Styling range, and contains plenty of hair-loving ingredients including Panthenol and Linden Bud Extract, and also helps give your hair a nice, smooth finish without the need for any further styling.

I got the best results by applying to damp hair, blow drying with a round brush, and then clipping to set for as long as possible.

Wrap and Set Foam, £25

Cecred

While Wrap & Set is designed for a whole range of hairstyles from heatless curls to pixies, I think this is a particularly exciting launch for those with protective hairstyles, including locs, cornrows, and twists.

It's relatively similar in concept to the mousse, but focuses more on setting, providing hold that also conditions those more long-lasting styles, with jojoba oil providing an extra hydration hit.

On the flip side, if you're someone with naturally straighter hair, it behaves quite similarly to how the mousse does, so perhaps not an essential purchase - in my opinion, it's just down to the finish you're looking for. However, patience is definitely a virtue, as it does create a cast over the hair.

The brand recommends applying to damp hair for a stronger hold, or dry hair for a softer effect.

Strong Hold Gel, £28

Slicked back bun days are never going to be the same again. It feels like it should take a lot to be impressed by a hair gel, but truthfully, Cécred's Strong Hold Gel, containing the brand's signature thermal gloss blend, has only made us realise what other products have been missing this entire time.

I was skeptical before trying it out, as it's definitely a high price point for a gel - but perhaps 'gel' isn't the right word to describe what this product is really capable of.

It still has the same heat protection as the other products, and strikes the perfect ratio of a sleek, firm hold, while still adding moisture - so there's strictly no crunch.

What's more, there's no need for reapplication throughout the day, as it kept everything in place for an entire 12-hour day (although its description boasts it can last up to 24), and it's great for tackling baby hairs and pesky flyaways, too.

Once you've sealed the deal with that comforting sandalwood scent this range has got us so familiar with? There may well be little room to turn back from here.

The full collection is available to buy at Cécred from 19 March

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